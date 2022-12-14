Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Miracle sensation Pastor Ezekiel Odero has revealed that he sells Holy Water and handkerchiefs, a.k.a Prayer Cloth – to keep that department of the church running.

The Man of God shared that the holy water is just ordinary water that he prays for and then gives to his flock.

Speaking in an interview, Pastor Ezekiel explained that the two products; Holy water and prayer cloth, have healed thousands of people adding that people from all over East Africa sought his services.

“These things (holy water and prayer cloth) we bulk buy from the shops and when we do so, we spend money.”

“So that it does not get to a point where the offertory we receive is not even enough to pay for electricity bills, we charge these items. We sell both at Sh100 everywhere,” he said.

“When I pray, I believe it has power and when they use it they are going to be healed. I believe this is more significant than going to the burial of my congregant,” he added.

Pastor Ezekiel has become a topic of discussion across social media platforms with Kenyans seeking to understand who he really is.

The Man of God became an internet sensation when he filled the Kasarani International Sports Complex, Nairobi, two weeks ago.

He said that the prayer rally was attended by more than 60,000, among them Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

To many of his followers, some of whom spend nights at the church, Pastor Ezekiel’s prayers heal.

However, he was quick to say that it is God who heals and that he is only but a vessel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.