Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has said Parliament will hold a post-election conference in 2023 for building capacity for the legislators in all aspects of good parliamentary practice.

Speaking on Thursday, Wetangula said the four-day conference will be organized by the parliament in conjunction with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

“Most importantly, the sessions will provide Members with a window to gain a better understanding of parliamentary systems and processes in established jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and the United States, among others, while also affording the opportunity to hear and interact with speakers from some our sister Parliaments within the East African Community and the larger continent of Africa,” he stated.

He said the meeting is also aimed at promoting national values and ideals of parliamentary democracy.

Wetangula added: “We shall also reach out to our partners, the United States of America’s National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), with a view to benefiting from best practices in the US Congress, particularly on matters touching on bicameralism and multi-party democracy.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.