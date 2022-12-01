Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – The National Assembly is expected to discuss a Bill that will alter the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel.

The MPs are expected to burn the midnight oil to conclude the debate and approval of the IEBC (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

“The proposed law seeks to provide two slots to the Public Service Commission and Political Parties Liaison Committee.

The two positions are being taken away from parliamentary political parties who currently hold four slots.

LSK would have one slot in the 7-member panel and the remaining two for religious bodies.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Standing Order 30(3)(a), this House resolves to extend the sitting time for today’s afternoon sitting until the conclusion of business appearing on the Order Paper,” the motion reads.

The Bill would thus be debated in the afternoon sitting during the second reading, with the third reading and subsequent enactment scheduled for the late-night sitting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.