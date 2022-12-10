Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – Chris Zylka, ex-fiance of Paris Hilton is set to give marriage a shot after proposing to actress Hailee Launtenbach.

Chris asked Hailee to be his wife a couple of weeks ago as they were en route to the Seattle marathon. The actor participated in the marathon.

TMZ reported that while driving, Chris told Hailee he forgot his bib and made her start heading back to their Airbnb. When she turned down a particular street that was beautifully lit up, he asked her to pull over and step out of the car.

While Hailee thought he just wanted to take the wheel, he got on one knee instead and proposed. She said yes even though he didn’t have a ring at the time.

A few days later, Chris and Hailee who met while working on the same film in 2020 told her parents, who offered up her grandmother’s diamond for Hailee’s engagement ring. The couple designed the full ring together after that.

Chris and Paris got engaged in 2018, with her saying “yes” a little less than a year after making things official. They called things off close to a year later, and Paris eventually tied the knot with Carter Reum.