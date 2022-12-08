Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Confusion and anxiety rocked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Thursday after a prominent senator urged Raila Odinga, who is his party leader, not to destroy the country with his useless demonstrations.

In a social media post, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, urged Raila Odinga and his Azimio One Kenya Alliance orphans that Kenya is a great country and should not be destroyed.

“We have a good country, let’s not destroy it!” Ole Kina stated.

The senator made the remarks a day after Raila and Azimio brigade held a protest rally in Kamukunji where they revealed how President William Ruto with the assistance of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, rigged the August 9th Presidential election.

Raila also revealed he will soon drop a bombshell on how western countries assisted Ruto to rig the election.

