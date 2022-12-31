Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022– Popular Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani seems to be undergoing some serious mental issues if her post on social media is anything to go by.

The sultry singer raised eyebrows after she expressed suicidal thoughts on Twitter.

She posted a cryptic message and wondered what the point of living was without explaining anything.

“What is the point of being alive?” she posed on Twitter.

Her tweet raised concerns about her mental health.

Netizens flocked to her timeline and encouraged her to stay strong before she ultimately deleted the tweet.

Victoria Kimani’s music career has been dwindling despite spending millions on high-budget videos.

Lately, she has not released any hit songs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.