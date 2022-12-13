Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Cambridge Dictionary is being criticized on social media for changing the definitions of the words “man” and “woman”.

The definition was altered to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex.

The definition of woman, which previously was about the sex a person was born as, now states that a woman is “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

Similarly, a man is now defined as “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

This change has elicited criticisms. Many argued that redefining society’s categorization of gender and sex is harmful and inaccurate.

“Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman’,” Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted.

Rufo also pointed out that the dictionary used the pronoun “they” to describe the subject rather than “she”.

“Notice that the dictionary writers say ‘*they* may have been.’ They couldn’t bring themselves to write ‘she may have been,’ because they know they’re lying. That’s the tell,” he tweeted.

Adam Brooks, a British social commentator, questioned whether women are happy with the change.

He wrote: “Oh wow, the @CambridgeWords dictionary definition of a woman is shocking, how did we get here? Surely women aren’t happy with this?”

Dan McLaughin, a senior writer at National Review, argued the change is Orwellian.

“1984 wasn’t supposed to be a how-to manual,” he tweeted.

See other comments below.