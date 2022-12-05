Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – The outgoing East African Community Principal Secretary Dr. Kevit Desai has handed over the docket to the incoming PS Abdi Dubat at the Cooperative Bank Building in Nairobi.

Speaking during the function on Monday, Desai said his time as a PS has been the greatest honour of his life and he wishes the incoming PS all the best.

He said the EAC is at its most exciting in terms of opportunities.

“Our efforts have been focused on building our social relationships within the EAC community, “Desai said.

Desai added that it is key that traders and learners can move across the East Africa region freely to explore the opportunities available.

Abdi Dubat said he is honoured that President William Ruto gave him the opportunity to serve in the docket.

“I am a technical person, this is a technical department, this is where I belong, ” Dubat said.

Dubat said that there will be mutual cooperation between EAC affairs and the State Department of Arid Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development which will work together to achieve the goals of the department.

The Kenyan DAILY POST