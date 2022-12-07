Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A woman identified as Jackline Moraa was arraigned in court for allegedly spiking a man’s drink inside his house at Donholm estate, Nairobi and stealing from him.

Moraa was charged with stealing an Apple MacBook Pro laptop worth Sh160, 000, and a mobile phone worth Sh23, 000 and Sh 121,000 from Michael Otieno.

She was also charged with conspiracy contrary to section 393 of the penal code after allegedly colluding with her accomplice Beatrice Adhiambo to steal the items and the cash from Otieno.

The victim had picked up the two ladies on his way home from a social joint in Umoja at around 2 am.

After arriving in the house, the two ladies requested beer which he requested a rider to buy and deliver to his house.

While taking the beer, he noticed the two women were communicating secretly and ordered them to leave.

After they left, Otieno lost consciousness until the afternoon.

After waking up, he discovered that his laptop and phone were missing.

He went to the nearby ATM to withdraw cash but was unable to carry out a transaction.

He proceeded to the KCB Jogoo Road branch where he was informed that his account had been suspended owing to suspicious transactions.

Otieno also discovered that Sh121, 000 had been withdrawn through mobile banking and reported the matter to the police.

Moraa was traced and arrested.

She denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts.

She was released on a bond of Sh200, 000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of the same amount.

Her accomplice Beatrice Adhiambo has been charged with similar offences.

The case will be mentioned on February 2, 2023, to be consolidated with that of Ms Odhiambo who was charged earlier.

Below is a photo of Moraa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.