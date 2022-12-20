Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Napoli star, Victor Osimhen has reacted to reports of Manchester United perfecting plans to bring him to Old Trafford.

Osimhen who spoke in an interview with Il Mattino, stated that while Manchester United is a big European club, it is hard to think about something better than Napoli.

He said;

“It’s one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It’s hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs in Italy, right now I am only focused on this season because we haven’t done anything yet. We must win something and then we’ll see what happens.”