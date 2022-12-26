Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, December 26, 2022 – A doctor has advised people to ensure they check their Blood Pressure (BP) before engaging in sexual activities because orgasms can trigger a cardiac arrest or stroke.
He gave the advise on his Twitter handle.
Read below
