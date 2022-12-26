Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 26, 2022 – A doctor has advised people to ensure they check their Blood Pressure (BP) before engaging in sexual activities because orgasms can trigger a cardiac arrest or stroke.

He gave the advise on his Twitter handle.

Read below

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply