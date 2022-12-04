Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Twitter users have shared divergent opinions after a businesswoman opined that married women have no business posting photos on Twitter randomly to gain traction.

She went further to state that a man is responsible for training his wife and that if he can’t control her, he has failed woefully.

”A married woman has no business posting her photos scantily dressed on twitter. Infact she has no business posting her photos Randomly to gain traction. A man is responsible for training his wife, if you can’t control her, you have failed woefully” he said

While some of her followers agreed with her, others pointed out that training a woman is not the responsibility of the husband but the parents of the lady.

Read the divergent views below