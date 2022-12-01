Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has distanced himself from the rumours that he had dumped ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

During an interview, the ODM Deputy Leader insisted that he had no intentions of ditching the former Prime Minister to join President William Ruto.

“Raila is my party leader and we have been best friends all along, I have no problem with him at all,” Oparanya stated.

Furthermore, Oparanya ruled out the possibility of leaving ODM to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He alleged that the report about his defection was a scheme to confuse and divide the Opposition.

“Why Would I leave a party that I was part of its formation?” Oparanya quipped adding that he had also seen the rumors being spread regarding his defection from ODM.”

“I think they are from government agents, but definitely, you should know that I am in ODM to stay,” Oparanya stated.

“I have never seen a clip where I was captured specifically saying that I had left ODM,” he added.

Rumours had been rife that Oparanya had ruled out helping Raila Odinga and ODM in the future, especially in the Western region, and that he had decided to chart a different path to ensure he is in government come 2027.

