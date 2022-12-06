Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand believes that the only team that can challenge the English national team in the ongoing World Cup is Brazil.

After watching Brazil’s impressive performance where the team thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday, Ferdinand insisted that Brazil will be tough to handle at the tournament.

Meanwhile, England will face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday after beating Senegal in the round of 16.

“I watched France play [against Poland] before the England game [against Senegal] and I had them down as one of my favourites,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“But they have got five first-team players missing, so it is a weakened France team. Having watched that game, I hold zero amounts of fear for France. The only fear is Kylian Mbappe.

“If England can contain Mbappe, I don’t see it being a problem against France.

“England are the better team, 100%. I think England are going to win the World Cup.

“The only team I think can go toe-to-toe with England is Brazil. They have got the personality and the characters to do that. They have got hardened European players.