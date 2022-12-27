Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Jorge Rueda Landeros, one of FBI’s most wanted suspects has been arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico, after being linked to a homicide carried out 12 years ago.

The homicide which happened in 2010, involved one Sue Marcum who was found dead in the basement of her home. Landeros was named as the alleged prime suspect but was never located during the investigations.

The suspect who is now known as León Ferrara, had been under the guise of a yoga teacher and operated a studio in western Mexico.

Photos obtained showed him running a class in his zen impersonation, which was frequented by many customers.

Landeros is now facing charges of alleged first-degree murder and alleged unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

When interviewed by El Pais while in custody after his arrest, he pleaded his innocence to the alleged charges. He said;

“I am innocent… not of everything, obviously, but of what I’m being accused of.

“Once I disappeared from the radar, I completely forgot about the investigation.

“I still have difficulty responding to the name Jorge – I hardly have any of him inside of me anymore.”

Landeros who is a dual citizen of both the US and Mexico, is currently awaiting extradition to America.