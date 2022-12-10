Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Olusegun Obasanjo, 85, wowed guests when he jumped off a high podium.

The former Nigerian President attended the White Christmas festival and climbed the podium to give a speech.

When he was done, he showed how fit he is by jumping off the podium while two men stood beside him in case he needed support.

He executed the jump well and walked to his seat afterwards.

