Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – American broadcaster and actor O.J. Simpson has again denied an age-old rumor of sleeping with Kris Jenner and fathering Khloe Kardashian.

Debunking the claim during an interview on the “Full Send Podcast,” O.J. Simpson stated that Kris Jenner is not his type and was also married to his friend, Robert Kardashian.

He stated that there’s no truth to the notion that he hooked up with Kris, explaining he was never attracted to her and didn’t think she was attracted to him.

O.J said;

“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But, you know. I was dating supermodels!

“But the rumor ain’t true. Not even, nowhere close to being true. I’ve never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me … so that was never a case.”

He also flatly denied being Khloe’s dad, adding that he doesn’t know anything about that but does float the possibility of someone else perhaps being her dad

O.J also did affirm that he once had a good relationship with the Kardashians.