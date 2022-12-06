Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Nyota Ndogo and her Danish husband Henning Nielsen couldn’t keep their hands off each other after being apart for a long time.

The Kenyan singer travelled from her home in Voi to Nairobi to pick up her husband who touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The two lovebirds then took the SGR train from the capital to their home in Voi.

Nyota Ndogo and Nielsen kissed and cuddled amorously in the train as other passengers looked in amazement.

Nyota Ndogo said she was not bothered even as other passengers stared at them kissing passionately.

“Am happy to see you my king.welcome home nimekumisi kinyama hata siamini tumekiss kwa SGR watu wakituangalia.yenyewe love is good.nakupenda mbaba waangut,” she wrote.

Nyota Ndogo married Nielsen in a colorful wedding held in May 2016 after years of dating.

