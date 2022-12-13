Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Over the weekend, detectives arrested 33-year-old Peter Waithaka, who is believed to be the head of a gang behind daylight armed robberies in Kilimani and its environs.

His arrest followed a 48-hour well-calculated operation conducted by the Kilimani-based sleuths.

The serial criminal, who was released from prison recently, took detectives to his house in Wangige, Kiambu County, where crucial exhibits related to robbery incidents in the city were recovered and documented.

Popular lawyer Wahome Thuku has revealed that the suspected gangster will have a hard time defending himself in court after he was arrested since detectives have watertight evidence linking him to armed robberies.

In September this year, he was among the thugs who attacked 4 Dutch tourists outside Silver Harbour apartment along Kindaruma road and violently robbed them of their mobile phones, cash and jewelry before escaping towards Ngong road on a motorbike, whose plate numbers were concealed.

He was captured on CCTV during the daring daylight robbery incident along Kindaruma road.

A ring that he always wears was visible in the footage.

He was wearing the same ring when he was arrested over the weekend by Kilimani detectives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.