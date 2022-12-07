Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A rogue police officer is under investigation after he was caught on CCTV stealing money from female invigilators at a secondary school in Bomet County.

The police officer had been posted to Kimulot High School on Monday to provide security as students sit for KCSE.

According to security camera footage that has gone viral, the police officer in full uniform and armed with what looks like an AK-47 rifle is seen walking into a room where the teachers had kept their handbags and other personal effects.

The video footage extracted from the school’s CCTV cameras shows the officer sitting on a sofa set before he ransacked the handbags suspected to belong to female invigilators.

He is seen removing what looks like money from the bags and stashing it into the side pockets of his trousers in the footage that lasts 1:37 minutes.

The officer is also seen returning the handbags to their previous positions before striding out of the room.

It is said that the teachers realised after the exams paper had been administered on Monday that their money was missing from the handbags they had left in the room.

The amount of money the officers took from the teachers has not been made public yet.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.