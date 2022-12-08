Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 08 December 2022 – Bishop Sammy Rukwaro, the founder of House of Mercy Prophetic Church in Ruiru, is on the spot for preying on his female congregants.

Facebook whistle-blower Martha Mwihaki Hinga exposed him after getting several complaints from ladies.

The rogue bishop preys on his victims when they go to him requesting prayers.

A lady narrated to Martha Hinga how the said bishop lured her to a lodging when she requested him to pray for her.

He insisted on anointing her whole body with anointing oil and ordered her to remove her clothes.

Below are confessions from ladies bishop Rukwaro has preyed on.

Photos of the bishop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.