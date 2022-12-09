Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A lady who claims to be a side chic has shared the ”thoughtful thing she did for her man’s main girlfriend.

Posting on her Twitter handle, the lady wrote;

”Finally convinced this man to buy the car his babe has been asking for, and he got it. See, not all sidechicks are evil. Some of us still want your relationship to prosper”