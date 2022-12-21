Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A young Nigerian couple has earned admiration from social media users after they got married in a simple wedding.

The lovely couple chose to stick to a simple budget instead of fundraising to hold an extravagant wedding.

In the photos doing rounds online, the groom donned a traditional attire mostly seen at Nigerian weddings while the bride wore a low-budget white lace gown.

The simple wedding was officiated by a clergyman in the presence of a few people, perhaps relatives and friends of the couple.

See photos.

