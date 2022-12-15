Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced three immediate changes at the Ngata area along the Nakuru-Salgaa road after Tuesday’s accident that saw eight people killed while sixteen others were injured.

In a statement, Murkomen noted that he had directed the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to make changes to forestall any accidents along the route.

The Transport CS gave three short-term directives to be implemented along the route;

1. Installation of ‘Observe Lane Discipline’ signs from both approaches of the three lanes.

2. Installation of 50KPH speed limit signs on both approaches from the three lanes.

3. Police to enforce the above, including the use of speed guns.

For long-term purposes, Murkomen directed KeNHA to commence construction of an additional lane and separate the flow of Opposing streams of traffic with jersey barriers in the media akin to the dualled Molo river-sachangwa-kibunja section.

The Tuesday accident involved two matatus and a trailer at Ngata bridge along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Eight people died on the spot while 16 sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST