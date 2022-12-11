Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 11, 2022 – The Big Brother Africa season 8 winner, Dillish Mathews, has said that no money is too much to give to the church.

The Namibian actress stated this on Sunday, December 11, after showing off her offering while in church.

“No money is ‘too much’ for the church. Be a cheerful giver always,” she wrote.

See what she posted