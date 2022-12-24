Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – Former US President, Barack Obama, has added some songs from African artistes like Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr to his favourite music of 2022.

Obama listed 25 of his favourite songs for the year and some African artists like Burna Boy’s Last Last, Ayra’s Rush and Rema’s Calm Down made the list.

The ex-US president disclosed this on his Twitter page on Saturday December 24, saying he enjoyed sharing the list.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” Obama wrote.

“Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” He asked.

Here’s the full list