Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Trade Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has continued to impress.

This is after he sealed trade deals with over 300,000 companies in Dubai as we were enjoying Christmas.

According to the CS, the mutual agreement between Kenya and the 300,000-member Dubai organization is expected to increase trade and investment exchanges between the two countries.

Kuria announced the deal during his tour of the Middle East country on Tuesday, where he led a delegation from Kenya to meetings with high-profile business and political leaders.

“We agreed on a range of cooperation areas to boost trade and investment exchanges between Kenya business and the 300,000 companies,” Kuria tweeted.

According to the CS, the Chamber will, in particular, support the Kenya Export Warehouse and International Trade Agency in Dubai.

The Board and Management of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce also expressed its commitment to jointly supporting the promotion of the Business-to-Business E-Commerce Platform.

Furthermore, the CS announced his meeting with an Abu Dhabi-based company that he hopes will deploy its satellite capabilities to support the Kenyan economy.

“We discussed cooperation to deploy their world-leading satellite capabilities to deliver impact in Kenya’s education, health care, agriculture, and citizen service,” Kuria indicated.

