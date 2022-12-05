Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 December 2022 – A Kenyan woman identified as Njeri Muchemi and her two children are suspected to have been killed by her husband in Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

According to media reports, Gary Stanton shot to death his wife and their two daughters Andrianna Stanton, 17, and Brianna Stanton inside their house in the Valley Station neighborhood.

He then turned the gun on himself. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Njeri and Andrianna were shot multiple times and Brianna was shot once.

Njoki was shot six days after the family celebrated her birthday. Stanton died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the coroner added.

“We feel pretty confident that the incident is going to be a murder-suicide situation where the adult male was the primary aggressor who shot the three females,” police said in a statement.

Njeri and her killer husband looked all happy on social media. You couldn’t tell that they were facing domestic wrangles. Gary Santon seems to love his wife and kids, only for him to spray them with bullets.

Below are photos showing how the couple looked happy on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.