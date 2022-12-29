Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 December 2022 – NTV investigative reporter Brian Obuya was last night arrested after he was involved in an altercation with a man who busted him having fun with his wife in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

The seasoned journalist was arrested after he became unruly, forcing the man to call the police from the nearby Kasarani Police Station.

According to sources, Obuya is cooling his heels at the police station as his friends try to rescue him.

The aggrieved man has insisted that Obuya has to be taken to court for trespassing on his house and threatening him.

According to those in the know, things would not have gotten to this level had the journalist left the house in peace when he was accosted.

Instead, he started issuing threats and walking around the house while flashing his media badge, bragging that he is well connected and untouchable.

Unknown to him, the man called his brother who has connections within the Kasarani Police station.

Police rushed to the house and apprehended the journalist.

The incident happened at around 2 am on Wednesday night.

The journalist has been in the cells ever since because the complainant has insisted he has to be taken to court.

This has left the Kasarani Police boss in a tight fix as he cannot release him until the case is withdrawn.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.