Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 12, 2022 – Embattled KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, has asked KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, to resign because he is useless to the party and he is also a loser.

On Thursday, Moi suspended Salat as the independence party’s SG accusing him of grossly violating the party constitution.

But in a rejoinder, Salat clapped back at Moi and asked him to resign because he has not helped the party in anything.

“Gideon Moi needs to step aside and allow for party elections.”

“We have all been interim since 2012, so where does the chair get the power to suspend me?”

“The current composition of the National Executive Committee (NEC) is also illegitimate and cannot purport to suspend me,” the KANU stalwart argued.

He further accused the party chairman of mismanaging the party, arguing that the party was run as a one-man show.

“Look at the number of elected members we have after the August polls, KANU is no longer a progressive party, and the chair has to resign,” Salat said

Salat asserted that he will contest his suspension in court, arguing that he loyally served KANU throughout his political life.

“We have to go for party elections to have new leadership.”

“It is only a small clique of ‘yes people’ who are still with him (Moi).”

“A majority of us want him to leave the party,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST