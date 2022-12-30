Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Television host, Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child with Alyssa Scott.

The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, December 14.

Announcing their daughter’s birth on Thursday, December 29, Scott reflected on welcoming their new born just a year after the death of the pair’s son Zen who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

She stated that their lives are “forever changed” and that Zen’s “spirit was with [them]” when she gave birth to their daughter.

Scott wrote;

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning.

“I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face.

“I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! @rebeccacoursey_photosandfilm.”

The emotional video begins with “hey baby, welcome!” before showing a heartbreaking tribute to Zen, which includes pictures of the young baby and outlines of his tiny hands and feet.

Accompanying the tribute is a quote which reads: “Grief is the love inside you shedding its skin, becoming a new form of love.”

Clips of Alyssa’s ‘Zen’ tattoo are shown as she caresses her bump while Nick holds onto his daughter.

As the newborn is rested on Alyssa’s chest, she can’t help the tears before the happy couple pose for a selfie. Back at home, Alyssa cradles her daughter as she looks happier than ever.

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Watch the video below