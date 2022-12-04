Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 4, 2022 – TV host and actor, Nick Cannon has been hospitalized after coming down with pneumonia.

The Masked Singer host who shared a photo of him in hospital bed, stated that it’s just pneumonia and something he can handle. Cannon also added the hashtag #LupusWarrior.

He wrote;

Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.

Nick Cannon has been open about his struggle with lupus over the last 10 years. In 2012, he was hospitalized for kidney failure and then blood clots in his lungs, which led to him learning about his autoimmune disease diagnosis.

He told People at the time that his kidney condition is “something I’m going to be living with all my life.” As he said back then, “I feel blessed to be alive.”