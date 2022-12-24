Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, December 24, 2022 – The family of Ngumbao Jola, who was allegedly shot dead by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa with the help of her bodyguard, now claims their lives are in great danger.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, in collaboration with the court, dropped Jumwa’s murder case.

Speaking yesterday, the family stated that they no longer felt safe given Jumwa’s prominent person in the government.

“We fear for our lives because the suspect in this murder case is a big person in the country,” they announced.

They further made it confirmed that they had moved on from the case and would no longer push for the prosecution of Aisha Jumwa.

“She is the one who came to our home. We have left this case to God to judge on our behalf,” they grieved.

Jola’s family questioned the government for setting Jumwa free, yet they had witnessed the 2019 scuffle which cost the life of their kin.

“Our kin was killed and pleaded with the government to assist but in return, Jumwa has been set free,” they lamented.

The Mombasa High Court quashed Jumwa’s murder case after an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Ann Onginjo discharged Jumwa from the criminal proceedings, granting her a chance to testify as a state witness against her former bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.