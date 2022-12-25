Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 December 2022 – The proverbial forty days of an unscrupulous businessman who runs a spare parts shop in Ngara, Nairobi reached after he was caught with stolen vehicles at his residence in Kenyatta Road, Kiambu County

Several vehicles that are believed to have been stolen and their spare parts vandalized were recovered.

He was beaten to a pulp by an irate mob and lynched together with his accomplice.

He particularly targeted Mazda CX 5 models.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.