Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – NFL star, Tom Brady left out his ex-wife and supermodel, Gisele Bundchen, in a Christmas shout-out he gave during an interview following his team win on Sunday.

The football quarterback, 45, included family members including his ‘parents’ and ‘kids’ in a holiday shout-out but the Brazilian star, 42, was not included, reported The New York Post.

The sports star, who played on Christmas Day, recently revealed on the Sirius XM podcast, Let’s Go, that he would be spending the day after Christmas with his children.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback briefly opened up to Melissa Stark for a quick NBC Sunday Night Football interview on the crowded field.

After playing against the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, Tom expressed, ‘I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time.’

The football star, who has professionally worked in the NFL for 22 years, further added, ‘Hope you had a good time, Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon.’

However, in his shout-out, Brady notably left out his ex-wife, Gisele, after the two finalized their divorce earlier in October after 13 years of marriage.

Tom shares two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife, Gisele, along with another son, Jack, 15, whom he shares from a previous relationship with actress, Bridget Moynahan.

The football star and Brazilian supermodel had first crossed paths in 2006, and officially began dating one year later in 2007. The two stars tied the knot in 2009 in California, followed by a second ceremony in Costa Rica two months later.