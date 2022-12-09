Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – A new video released online from Rixxos Club in Kitengela shows the owner in discussion with one of the employees.

The employees had accused the owner of non payment of wages.

Interestingly, in the new video, the lady accused of stealing from Rixxos Club is heard vowing to take action against the club’s management because she has friends in high places.

The management however claims that it has always treated its employees with respect and that challenges started when the club started losing money through dubious payments that could not be accounted for.

A staff member who sought anonymity also revealed to us that it could be competitors who are behind this episode of confusion.

Watch the video below