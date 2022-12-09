Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, December 9, 2022 – A new twist has emerged over Kitengela’s Rixxos club with one female employee now on the spot for allegedly defrauding the club’s management.

The management now claims that the video recording is part of a large scheme by a section of employees who have used blackmail and threats to intimidate and steal from the management.

In an official statement released to the public, the management now says few employees were arrested for stealing from the club.

The management has acknowledged that there have been issues with some of the employees.

“Recently, as the Rixxos management, we had issues with a few of our waitresses and a barman which we reported to the DCI officers on 24th November,” the statement states.

It adds that the DCI officers offered help and arrested the workers on 1st December 2022 on suspicion of stealing and defrauding from the company.

The management claims that past Mpesa codes have fictitiously been used by the employees to settle bills.

The management says problems between the company and the employees began when those arrested were released on bond and came demanding their pay.

The company now states that it will not make any further comments due to the ongoing investigations.

In a video released online, the owner is seen in a discussion with one of the employees.

The employees had accused the owner of non payment of wages. Interestingly, in the new video, the lady accused of stealing from Rixxos Club management is heard vowing to take action against the club’s management because she has friends in high places.

The management, however, claims that it has always treated its employees with respect and that challenges started when the club started losing money through dubious payments that could not be accounted for.

A staff member who sought anonymity also revealed to us that it could be one of their competitors who are behind this episode of confusion.

See the full statement