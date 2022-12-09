Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 9 December 2022 – Kitengela’s Rixxo’s Lounge has been trending after an arrogant man, identified as Jaymo, who was alleged to be the owner of the high-end entertainment joint, was captured in a viral video harassing and threatening a female employee who was demanding her unpaid salary.

The video has since gone viral and it showed the said man hurling insults at the female employee while explicitly stating that he would not pay the woman what he owes.

He bragged that he even knew President William Ruto and nothing can be done to him.

“I am not paying you. Mshenzi wewe, kwani unadhani unaeza nipeleka wapi? I talk with the president, my friend,” said the man while pointing to what was presumably a picture of him and President Ruto on his phone.

He continued, “You can’t take me anywhere; I talk to the president directly. Mimi nikisema nikukalie saa hii utaenda na kesi mbaya. Utakuwa unanipigia simu unanibeg. Nishakuambia sikulipi.

It is now emerging that the man in the viral video is not the owner of the popular joint.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the multi-million establishment is owned by a Turkish businessman who is in the country illegally.

Jaymo is just an errand boy.

“Apparently, the owner of Rixxos Lounge is not the Jemo guy but It’s a Turkish guy who is in Kenya illegally despite his work permit expiring,’’ Nyakundi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.