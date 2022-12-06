Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – New police recruit Abdallah Ali Bubu sent women into a frenzy after photos of his graduation were shared online.

Bubu, who is a content creator and a commercial model, was among hundreds of recruits who recently graduated from the police academy.

Popular YouTuber Thee Pluto took to Facebook to congratulate the celebrity cop on his graduation.

Ladies were quick to comment on Thee Pluto’s post expressing their admiration of Bubu.

One randy lady begged the handsome cop to ‘arrest’ her.

“Ni mhandsome..mwambie akuje aniwekee ndaanii,” she wrote.

Other female netizens wanted to find out where the handsome cop was posted while others desperately begged him to arrest them.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.