Monday, 19 December 2022 – A scandal has erupted at Bishop David Owuor’s church after a senior bishop identified as Martin Magati was accused of having an affair with a college lady, who is a member of his congregation.

Leaked audios between bishop Magati and his alleged side chic have surfaced online.

In one of the audios, the man of God is heard telling the lady that he will pick her up after dropping another bishop at the airport.

He goes ahead and asks her for a date.

“I am coming from dropping Bishop Israel at the airport, we were with him in the meeting so I offered to give him a lift. Tomorrow I have no program so we can meet,” he says.

In another audio, the randy bishop is heard telling the lady that he is yearning to unleash his ‘cassava’ on her and begs her for naughty photos.

Bishop Magati is a senior bishop at prophet Owuor’s main church branch in Githurai.

Listen to the leaked audio between the bishop and his side chic.

Also, see his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.