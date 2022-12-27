Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, is the leading goal scorer from open play in the Italian Serie A for the year 2022.

Osimhen has made himself a prolific striker for Napoli since arriving in the Italian League from French Ligue side Lille in 2020.

With 18 goals, the highest by any player in the Serie A in 2022, the 23-year-old leads the list of highest goals scored in the year under review.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile is the top marksman in Serie A in 2022 with 20 goals.

But six of the Italy international’s goals came from the penalty spot, leaving him with 14 spotless strikes.

Third, on the chart is Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez with 17 goals for the year.

The forward was part of the Argentina squad that lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar a few days ago.

Osimhen, who is considered as the best in the division has seen nine of his goals arrived during the 2022/2023 campaign, making him the top in Serie A this season.