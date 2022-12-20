Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Nancy Isime has built and furnished a 6-bedroom home for her father and family.

The actress shared videos and photos from the house opening and said it’s always been her dream to build a house for her father.

She thanked him for letting her go after her passion at 17 and for giving his blessing when she decided to move out at 19 to chase her dreams.

