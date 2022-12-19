Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – The trial of a man accused of fraud had a dramatic twist on Monday, December 19, as he tried showing the Judge his manhood after claiming he was brutally assaulted by police officers from Central Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest.

Clement Odera alias Hamisi was arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate Micheni Wendy over allegations of conspiracy to defraud a job seeker.

It was alleged that between November 1, 2021, and October 25, 2022, he conspired with another person yet to be arrested to defraud one Christopher Nyalenda Sino of Ksh1,866,000 by falsely pretending that he would help him secure a job as a driver with a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

However, during court proceedings today, Odera tried pulling down his trouser as he told the Magistrate that his private parts were swollen due to the injuries he sustained after being beaten by police officers who allegedly forced him to admit the crime.

He said;

“Your honour, I was beaten by the police officers.”

“If I show you my private parts, they are swollen.”

“They beat me up and told me to accept the offence.”

Following the claim made, the Magistrate ordered that he be detained at Central Police Station.

Magistrate Wendy also directed the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to facilitate his escort to the hospital for a medical examination.

The court also directed the investigating officer to avail a medical report to the court.

Odera was subsequently released on a bond of Ksh500,000.