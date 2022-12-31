Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 31, 2022 – A randy Nairobi man recorded a video chewing a lady who is reportedly dating and posted it on social media.

In the video, he is heard asking the lady whether her boyfriend is aware that she is cheating on him.

‘’Chali yako anadhani uko loyal na uko hapa nikikupatia hard stokes (your boyfriend thinks you are loyal but I am busy giving you hard strokes,’’ the man said as he recorded the video.

The cheating lady was just laughing as the man recorded the video.

The video shows you how the dating scene in Nairobi is just messed up.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST