Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – One of Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja’s CEC nominees has said he is worth Sh 600 million.

Appearing before the Nairobi County Assembly’s Committee on Appointments on Tuesday, Environment and Urban Planning nominee Stephen Gathuita Mwangi, said among his wealth he has Sh 12.5 million cash in his accounts and the rest are in properties.

Mwangi who was the first to face the vetting committee said that most of the wealth is from rentals which he started putting up in 1987.

“The wealth I have accumulated is as a result of many years of hard work, my employees and my family run the business so I can confirm there is no conflict of interest.”

Mwangi has been the Chief officer for Lands, housing, and urban planning before Governor Johnson Sakaja appointed him as the CEC in the sector.

The 65-year-old CEC nominee joined the Nairobi county government in 1985, where he has mostly served in the lands and urban renewal department.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.