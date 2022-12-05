Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 December 2022 – Betty Kyallo has not officially introduced any man as her boyfriend ever since she broke up with lawyer Nick Ndeda in December 2021.

However, in October 2022, Betty dropped the strongest hint that she was dating again after nearly a year of being single.

The mother of one shared a photo of herself holding flowers, saying it was the highlight of her week.

Speaking about the flowers she received in October during a recent interview with a local publisher, Betty refused to confirm or deny she is dating again.

“I am very happy and about that photo of me holding flowers, Kwani siwezi pendwa na my mum ama Yesu,” Betty said.

The media personality further revealed she took time off dating after breaking up with Nick Ndeda because of her mother’s advice.

“My mum said I should not rush again and I decided to wait but something also happened and we are at a good place,” Betty said.

