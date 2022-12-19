Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – A lady took to her Twitter handle to disclose that her husband actually snatched her from her boyfriend.

Posting on her handle, the lady wrote

”My husband actually snatched me from my boyfriend. I remember I told him I had a boyfriend and he said “what’s that?”

He had no intention of being a boyfriend, just wanted to take me out the streets cuz it’s dangerous out there” he said