Friday December 16, 2022 – Singer Asake has issued a statement following a stampede at his London show which left 4 people critically injured.

Emergency services rushed to the O2 Academy on Stockwell Road following the reports of crowd trouble at 9.35pm on Thursday night. It was also alleged that the stampede was reportedly caused by people who tried gaining access to the venue without tickets.

In a statement released on his Instastory, Asake said his heart is with those who were injured last night.

The singer who revealed that he’s in the process of reaching out to victims of the stampede, stated that he does not have the full brief from the venue management as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy.

He wrote;

“My heart is with those were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort.

“I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals. I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of The Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.

“For my people who enjoyed the beginning of my performance, I am so sorry that it was cut short. Thank you for your unbelievable love London.

“I love you too much! I’m looking forward to seeing you again in a bit.”