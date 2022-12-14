Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Australian movie star, Rebel Wilson who went public with her lesbian partner, Ramona Agruma, months ago, has narrated how an onscreen kiss with Charlotte Gainsbourg in her upcoming movie “The Almond and the Seahorse” altered the course of her life.

Speaking in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson said she was the one who suggested a woman play her love interest in the film.

She said;

“I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, ‘Oh God, how’s that going to go?’

“I don’t know why I said that but I just felt it could work. I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.

“If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met my partner Ramona Agruma. Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely.”

The film, which will be Wilson’s first dramatic role, was filmed in 2021, few months before she met her partner, Agruma, who is also a jewelry designer.

Wilson came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community shortly after in June 2022 by introducing fans to Agruma on Instagram.

They sparked engagement rumors months later after they were heard gushing about their engagement at the Casamigos Halloween party