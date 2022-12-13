Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Former presidential candidate Mwalimu Abduba Dida has come to the defense of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who has been attacked by his Homa Bay Counterpart, Peter Kaluma.

In response to the documentary on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s defeat in the August General Elections that was aired by NTV, Kaluma lashed out at the younger lawmaker for revealing how Raila Odinga lost the August 9th Presidential election.

Kaluma discredited the expose, stating that Babu and former Raila Odinga’s chief Agent Saibatao Ole Kanchory are unreliable sources of information and that the documentary should be disregarded.

But in a fast response, Mwalimu Dida urged Kaluma to shut up because Babu has achieved a lot more in politics than him and he should respect him as his senior.

“Respectfully Mheshimiwa, @HEBabuOwino has achieved what only @RailaOdinga achieved. Winning in Nairobi and retaining that seat is not easy. Try vying in Embakasi East and compare then let Babu go for your seat in Homa Bay. Politically, Babu is considered your senior,” Mwalimu Dida wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST